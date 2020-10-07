We know that you all enjoyed season 1 of The Morning Show. Well, after the first season ended, fans were eager to know that will it return with the second instalment? But, looks like the makers have taken a firm decision and want to keep the fans of this Jennifer Aniston, Steve Carell and Reese Witherspoon starrer happy.

We have a piece of excellent news for all the fans. The series which is inspired by Brian Stellar’s book Top Of The Morning: Inside The Cutthroat World Of Morning TV, is all set for a season 2. Continue reading further for more details.

As per reports in Pinkvilla, Steve Carell will be back as on Apple TV +’s The Morning Show. The 58-year-old actor, who plays Mitch Kessler in the series will return alongside Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon for the official second season.

The portal further reports that The Morning Show is set to restart filming on the show on Monday, October 19. Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Bel Powley, Karen Pittman and Desean Terry will also return for the show. Season 2 of The Morning Show is expected to reflect the pandemic. The production was shut down just as the pandemic hit earlier this year.

Excited to see Jennifer Aniston, Steve Carell and Reese Witherspoon making a comeback?

Mark opened up about The Morning Show’s storyline back in August. “I know that they’re also rewriting, which is crazy because that’s what happened in the first season,” he shared. “They had a whole set of scripts [then], and they rewrote everything to include the #MeToo movement, and now we’ve got other, larger, global phenomenon to deal with. I don’t know what they’re doing, but I know they’re rewriting.”

Now, this is really exciting, and we are sure fans cannot keep their calm. Well, recently Jennifer Aniston was breaking the internet for her reunion with ex-husband Brad Pitt. The gorgeous ex-couple stole million hearts yet again with their sizzling chemistry. We are sure that fans would love to see the actress on their screens once again.

What do you think about the return of The Morning Show? Post your thoughts in the comment section below.

