Britney Spears Gives Herself A Reality Check With An ‘Insecure’ Post!

Britney Spears is a well-known face across the globe, all thanks to her music. Moreover, she is even termed as “Princess of Pop” for her glorious run during the late 1990s and early 2000s. She has always been a role model for millions of fans, especially for her glamorous look and fashion statements.

Britney has a whopping following of 26.5 million on Instagram, 55.7 million on Twitter and for them, her glam and bikini looks have always been a treat. But recently, Baby One More Time singer shared her insecurity on Instagram and stated that sometimes it’s good to not to try hard.

Along with a picture feature a regular look, Britney Spears wrote, “Instagram versus Reality !!!! I wanted to show you what I really look like on a daily basis!!!! I can get insecure when photos are taken of me that I’m not prepared for ….. so I have always put so much effort into my appearance … but you know sometimes it’s nice to not try so hard and pull down your walls every now and then !!!! It takes a lot of strength to do that !!! PS another fun fact about me …. instead of cheerleading I played ball in school and I was the point guard … I called the shots but dear God we sucked … we only won 3 games each season!!!!! Psss in these pics ….. I was trying to fix a light but realized I was too short!!!!.”

Check out Britney Spears’ post below:

The post has been liked by more 1 million users and they have poured lots of love for Britney Spears in the comment section.

One user writes, “We love you Britney please stay strong through whatever ur going through and if youre happy than its great to see you’re doing fine.”But you look sooo beautiful…I PREFER REALITY SPEARS,” expressed by another user.

Check out some other reactions below:

“More pics like this!!!! Natural and cute”

“You are wonderful exactly as you are, always”

“This is probably my favorite picture I have ever seen of you”

“You look sweet, love the authenticity!”

What do you think of Britney’s latest post? Do share with us.

