Robert Downey Jr. Intends To Make Sherlock Holmes A 'Mystery Verse' Just Like MCU, Deets Inside

Apart from Iron Man, if there’s one character for which Robert Downey Jr. is really admired, it is Sherlock Holmes. Even though great competition from Benedict Cumberbatch, Robert Downey Jr. has his own loyal fan following for the character. Needless to say, both Sherlock Holmes films are among Robert’s Top 10 worldwide grossers.

But as Robert Downey Jr. moves towards the third part of the film series, he wants it to take shape of a ‘mystery verse’ just like MCU.

In a recent conversation with Fast Company as Robert Downey Jr. opened up about Sherlock Holmes’ 3rd instalment, he said, “At this point, we really feel that there is not a mystery-verse built out anywhere, and (Sherlock Holmes author Sir Arthur) Conan Doyle is the definitive voice in that arena, I think, to this day,”

“So to me, why do a third (Sherlock Holmes) movie if you’re not going to be able to spin off into some real gems of diversity and other times and elements?” making his intentions for the interconnected storyline clear.

Robert’s wife and producing partner Susan Downey who was also accompanying him said, “We think there’s an opportunity to build it out more. Spin-off characters from a third movie, to see what’s going on in the television landscape, to see what WarnerMedia is starting to build out, things with HBO and HBO Max.”

Now that looks interesting. Isn’t it?

Sherlock Holmes 3 was earlier announced as Christmas 2020 released but was later postponed to Christmas 2021. However, reportedly there are chances of it getting postponed to 2022 now.

The first Sherlock Holmes released back in 2009 and did a worldwide business of $524 million. It’s a sequel titled Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows released in 2011 and collected $544 million.

Are you looking forward to Sherlock Holmes 3? And most importantly to the suggested ‘Mystery Verse’ if it is ever made? We think it will be pretty interesting to see something like that. But you share your thoughts regarding the same in the comments section with us.

