Kardijenners know very well how to be in the limelight always. Recently they broke the internet with the news that their reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians will ve going off-air in 2021. Although it was a huge setback for all the Kardashians and Jenners, it looks like Kim Kardashian is finding it difficult to accept this change.

Well, it was Kim who made the announcement to the world on Sept. 8, 2020. While her Instagram post was full of gratitude and positivity for what the show had brought to the fam for 14 years, the decision to end the show left her a total wreck.

According to Hollywood Life, Kim Kardashian couldn’t stop crying after her family made the emotional decision that their upcoming 20th season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians will be the series finale. “Oh, it was honestly the most emotional day,” Kim said in the new issue of Grazia magazine. “The tears. I mean, I think I was crying all weekend. I’ll probably get emotional now on the phone,” she revealed, adding that, “It was just a really emotional decision.”

Earlier Kris Jenner had revealed that it was Khloe Kardashian who was taking this news the hardest. She even took to her social media site and posted this news with a caption, “I’m too emotional to fully express myself at the moment. My sappy post will come soon.” But Kim says that because of the outpouring of love that they got from fans, Khloe ended up being the voice of reason, telling everyone “It’s not like we’re dead. We’re still here.’”

Kim Kardashian revealed that the family hasn’t shot their final confessionals, telling the publication of how hard it is going to be. “Can you imagine? I’m going to just be crying the whole time,” she admitted. But she has asked to keep one memento from her years of filming the show, and that is her personalized microphone pack.

Well, we are sure that most of you are going to miss Keeping Up With The Kardashians. But what do you think about Kim Kardashian?

