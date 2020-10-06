Joss Stone Announces Her Pregnancy, Says “I’m Terrified Of Having To Push It Out!”

Here’s some happy news for the fans of songstress Joss Stone. The ‘You Had Me’ singer recently confirmed that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Cody DaLuz. She also revealed that she is seventeen weeks pregnant and is terrified of childbirth.

On Monday, while on her podcast, A Cuppa Happy, the ‘Colour Me Free!’ singer made these revelations. Read on to know what all she said on it.

Talking on the podcast, Joss Stone, while in conversation with Ella Mills, said, “Guess what? I am going to have a little baby! I am so excited to talk to you [Ella Mills] because I don’t know many pregnant women. I am week 17 and I just stopped being sick all the time. I’m feeling okay. Isn’t it mad when you’ve got someone growing inside of you?” Ella is due to give birth to her second child soon.

Joss Stone also spoke about how Cody DaLuz keeps remaining her that the pain is temporary. She said, “My boyfriend kept saying to me, “Pain is temporary” Temporary, it is temporary! Oh my God it is horrible! Leave me alone! I am just going to cry!”

She added that she is terrified to give birth. Stones said, “I woke up in the middle of the night – randomly – and I was like: “Oh my god, I am really scared!” I just got really terrified of having to push it out!” Hear the entire podcast here:

https://podcasts.apple.com/no/podcast/a-cuppa-happy/id1524278339

In a clip obtained by StreamTeam, Cody DaLuz and Joss Stone spoke about the process of conceiving their first child. It took the couple four to five to get pregnant. She said, “He helped me stay positive. The point is don’t give in. The positivity helps. He helped me be positive when I was like, ‘Oh, maybe I can’t get pregnant,’ ’cause that’s what you think. You just think that. Every time, you’re like, ‘Why isn’t it working?’”

Joss Stone recently revealed that she was all set for an arranged marriage because she couldn’t find love. The ‘“Fell in Love with a Boy’ singer was earlier linked to many men from the music industry. But she said before her current partner she ‘couldn’t find a man’.

Congratulations, Joss Stone!

