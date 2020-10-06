Henry Cavill Felt Awkward During Justice League Press Tour & The Reason Is Hilarious!

The 2017 film Justice League is grabbing a lot of attention for the past few months. The Joss Whedon directorial starred Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Ray Fisher and Jason Momoa in the lead roles. Initially, Zack Snyder was directing the movie but had to back out due to unfortunate death in his family.

Joss Whedon’s Justice League has received a mixed response. However, the die-hard fans wanted Snyder Cut to release and it’s going to happen next year. But that’s not the only big thing about this 2017 DC movie. Now, Henry revealed that during the press tour he used to feel awkward.

Yes, you read it right! Henry Cavill aka Superman felt awkward during Justice League’s press tour and the reason is hilarious. In an interaction during a podcast with Empire, he revealed the reason for the same. The Enola Holmes actor said, “It was one of those weird situations where I guess… no one really knew what they wanted, and it was like ‘hey, we need Henry on the press tour, but let’s not tell anyone he’s in the movie.”

Henry Cavill further added, “I was like, ‘Okay, well, it’s going to be super awkward for me, guys. Thank you for giving me an impossible scenario. I’m just going to say to people [on the press tour] well, yeah, I was here for moral support. I made the tea.'”

The Justice League actor further joked, “I made tea for an entire movie. I’m pretty sure no one bought it.”

Well, now all eyes are on Zack Snyder’s Justice League. It’s going to be a long 4 episode saga. DC fans will finally get to see Superman in a black suit. Recently, reports stated that Cavill will not shoot any new scenes for Snyder Cut.

Meanwhile, Henry Cavill is garnering praises for his performance as Sherlock Holmes in Netflix film, Enola Holmes. It also starred Millie Bobby Brown, Sam Claflin and Helena Bohnam Carter. A lot of people are demanding a sequel to see more of the Holmes siblings. Apart from this, the actor will be seen in The Witcher 2. Yesterday, he shared the first look from the sequel of this popular Netflix web series.

