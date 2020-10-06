The prequel to the cult Game Of Thrones titled House Of The Dragon has been making numerous headlines. But the news today is as big as it gets. The makers have finally cast King Viserys Targaryen, and it is none other than Paddy Considine. Yes, you read that right, the actor will play the anticipated character and below are all the details about the same.

Paddy for the unversed is the man behind shows like The Third Day and The Outsider, both under the HBO umbrella. The actor is now all set to lead the prequel to one of the most celebrated shows of all time, and that is a huge responsibility.

As per a Deadline report, Paddy Considine is cast as King Viserys Targaryen in the show. For the fans of the storyline, Viserys was chosen by the Lords Of Westeros to succeed King Jaehaerys Targaryen, at the Great Council at Harrenhal. As per reports, Considine’s Viserys is a decent and honest man who only wished to take the legacy of his grandfather ahead and protect his kingdom.

Paddy Considine’s casting in House Of The Dragon has left fans super excited. They have flooded Twitter with all their happiness. A user wrote, “The #GoT prequel just got its #KingViserys!!! #PaddyConsidine will be the main lead in #HBO & #HBOMax #GameOfThrones prequel series #HouseOfTheDragon, supposed to take place during the golden age of the #Targaryen lineage”.

Meanwhile, House Of Dragon starring Paddy Considine in the lead is based on George RR Martin’s Fire And Blood. The story takes place 300 years before the events of Game Of Thrones. HBO picked up the show straight to series in October 2019. Martin and Ryan Condal will helm the 10 episode show.

Condal will also be penning the script for the sh9w alongside Sara Lee Hess and serve as co-showrunner alongside Game of Thrones veteran Miguel Sapochnik. Miguel, who has the iconic Game Of Thrones episode Battle Of Bastards to his credit, will direct the House Of The Dragon pilot and other episodes.

How excited are you with Paddy Considine’s casting as Viserys Targaryen? Let us know in the comments section below.

