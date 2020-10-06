Dancing With The Stars: Tyra Banks Makes A 'Steve Harvey' Mistake & Netizens Are On Their Duty!

This week too we saw a dancing duo bidding adieu to the dance reality show, Dancing With The Stars. But if it happened every week, why is this one making headlines? It’s all thanks to a mistake made by host Tyra Banks. She mistakenly revealed the wrong couple in the bottom two and netizens aren’t happy.

So what happened during the episode? Well, three couples – Ann Heche and Keo Motsepe, Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko and Vernon Davis and Peta Murgatroyd – were in the spotlight waiting for Banks to reveal the bottom two and unfortunately nothing was smooth from them onwards.

Tyra Banks announced, “Anne and Keo and Vernon and Peta are at the bottom two.” Just a second or two later the Dancing With The Stars host revealed that there was a mistake saying, “I’m looking right now, and we have three couples. So we need to clarify this for one second. The bottom two couples are Anne and Keo and Monica Aldama and Val Chmerkovskiy.”

Tyra Banks continued and asked to bring back contestant Monica who had left the stage area after being announced safe. She said, “Please come back. Please have Monica come back. There’s been an error in our control room, but we’re making it happen.” “This is live TV, right? This is the craziness of live TV!” she added. Banks apologized, noting her cards were wrong and asked the judges to name the couple they wanted to save. The judges saved Monica Aldama and Val Chmerkovskiy leading to Ann Heche and Keo Motsepe leaving Dancing With The Stars.

Given this blunder on Dancing With The Stars, fans compared Tyra Banks’ mistake to that of Steve Harvey’s at Miss Universe, 2015. Others took to Twitter and wrote that this wouldn’t have happed if Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews were still hosting it.

One user wrote, “#DWTS just pulled a Steve Harvey” While another wrote, “Bring them back!!!! Tom @Tom_Bergeron wouldn’t have screwed up!!!!!!#DWTS you guys ruin a good things by letting go the real hosts they had chemistry. Tyra just pulled a Steve Harvey.”

