Actor Clark Middleton, who appeared in films like Kill Bill Vol. 2 and The Blacklist is no more. Clark, who is also credited as a director and producer, passed away on Sunday after contracting the West Nile Virus. He was 63 at the time of his death.

The late actor’s wife, Elissa, confirmed the news.

As per a report in Variety, Clark Middleton’s wife Elisa wrote, “With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of a life eminently worthy of celebration: Clark Tinsley Middleton, 63 – beloved actor, writer, director, teacher, hero, husband, beacon, friend.” She continued, “Clark transitioned on October 4th as a result of West Nile Virus, for which there is no known cure. Clark was a beautiful soul who spent a lifetime defying limits and advocating for people with disabilities.”

Talking about his professional life, Clark Middleton made his debut in a 1983 TV movie. In 1997, he featured in a one-man play he wrote and performed himself. The play spoke about navigating the world with juvenile rheumatoid arthritis. In the same year, he joined the cast of Law & Order as the forensic tech Ellis.

Middleton has worked with prominent directors including Quentin Tarantino in Kill Bill Vol. 2, Ang Lee in Taking Woodstock, and Frank Miller and Robert Rodriguez in Sin City. He also appeared in Snowpiercer, and Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance).

Clark Middleton’s work on television includes Fringe, where he portrayed the show’s rare book collector Edward Markham. He also featured in The Path and American Gods. Middleton’s most recent television outings were The Blacklist – where he played DMV employee-turned-fixer Glen Carter, and Twin Peaks: The Return – where he essayed the role of Charlie, the husband of Sherilyn Fenn’s Audrey Horne.

Besides films and television, Clark was also part of Broadway. He made his Broadway debut in 2018 with The Iceman Cometh also starring Denzel Washington. He also wrote and directed original content for films and plays. Middleton taught acting for more than 20 years in New York City.

May Clark Middleton’s soul rest in peace!

