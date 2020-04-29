When Denzel Washington Did Something Which Was ‘Weirdly Uncalled For’ During An Interview With Katie Couric

Katie Couric who has been Yahoo’s global anchor in the past has revealed some shocking details about her once-upon-a-time interview with Denzel Washington. Katie has been a veteran American journalist gaining her reputation with her formidable body of work.

She remembers this interview with Denzel labelling his behaviour as ‘weirdly uncalled for’.

In a conversation with Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino, she opened up about this incident. She said, “I don’t think I said anything wrong, I don’t know what happened. I love him. I admire him so much, he’s one of my favourite actors, but I remember walking out feeling kind of shaken that he had gone after me in a way that was completely weirdly uncalled for.”

This NBC interview dates back to 2004 when Katie Couric had asked Denzel that “Hollywood folks should stick to acting”. This question was asked against actors expressing their keen interest in politics.

To which he had replied, “I don’t know what Hollywood folks are, first of all. Hollywood is a town that has some stars on the sidewalk. I don’t know anybody from there … That’s like calling you a ‘type’ of folks. I’m not a Hollywood folk. I don’t know who they are. Ah, there you go. ‘Am I one of those people?’ Hmmm, isn’t that interesting?”

Couric was subtle enough to ask the question again explaining to him what she said. To which Washington hit back, “No, don’t stop. I heard what you just said. ‘Am I one of those people?’ No, I’m not.”

But she went ahead and modified the question, “Are you an actor who would rather not – ” and that’s it, she was interrupted again.

Washington concluded by saying, “No, I’m not that either. I’m a human being. My job is acting.”

