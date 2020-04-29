Avengers: Endgame Trivia #35: Did You Know Iron Man & Heimdall Were Going To Fight In Thor’s Asgard?

Every day, a new theory or fact about Avengers: Endgame comes out and leaves us surprised. That’s why it is considered as one of the most important and best films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film completed a year of its release on April 26.

The writers and directors of Avengers: Endgame keep sharing the ideas and scenes that didn’t make it to the film. Some ideas they shared about Iron Man, Captain America or Hulk are left us startled. We wonder how would they look on the big screen.

In the MCU timeline, Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man has fought several enemies and even his co-Avenger, Captain America. What if we tell you that in Avengers: Endgame, Tony Stark was going to fight with Asgard’s Bifrost guard, Heimdall? Our Endgame trivia is about the same and read on to know more.

Avengers: Endgame writer Stephen McFeely shared that during the time heist, Iron Man was supposed to go with Thor. That’s where Tony would fight Heimdall. McFeely tweeted, “We were just obsessed with the fine detail vs. the fun. We had a sequence where Tony and Thor went to Asgard because technically there were two stones there. Tony, in an invisible stealth suit, fought Heimdall. Cool, not emotional. #AvengersAssemble #QuarantineWatchParty -SM”.

We were just obsessed with the fine detail vs. the fun. We had a sequence where Tony and Thor went to Asgard because technically there were two stones there. Tony, in an invisible stealth suit, fought Heimdall. Cool, not emotional. #AvengersAssemble #QuarantineWatchParty -SM https://t.co/yhaNeBqTpO — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) April 28, 2020

This is a big revelation from the Avengers: Endgame writer. Fans were distraught when Thanos killed Heimdall in Avengers: Infinity War. It would have been good if Thor met his best friend just like he met his mother when he went back to the past. However, God of Thunder’s scenes with Rocket were hilarious too. Overall, the film turned out to be spectacular and fans can never thank the makers enough for it!

