Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Are Expecting Their First Child, Read DEETS

When Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik decided to get back together last year, their fans couldn’t be happier for them. But the latest news is huge and we are sure their fans will rejoice to the fullest as the couple is expecting their first child together.

Yes, you read it right! Gigi Hadid is pregnant and soon she will welcome a new member in her family with the singer. About the same, a source told ET, “Gigi has kept the secret close to her family and friends for a while, as she’s only a few months along.”

The source further added, “Once Gigi and Zayn got back together at the end of last year, it was like they never skipped a beat and knew what they had was special. The couple and their families are overjoyed.”

For now, both Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are quiet about the news of them expecting a child. However, reports mention that they are excited to share this happy news with their fans officially.

It was only last week, Zayn made sure to make his ladylove’s 25th birthday special amid lockdown. Gigi Hadid had taken to her Instagram to share cute videos of having a good time with Zayn and her sister Bella Hadid.

We are really happy for Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik and waiting for them to announce the news of pregnancy ASAP!

