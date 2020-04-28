When Tom Cruise Went Ballistic About Sharing NYC Hotel Room With The Outsiders Co-Star Rob Lowe

Rob Lowe’s recent appearance at Dax Shepard’s podcast Armchair Expert was an exciting one as the actor and producer made interesting revelations regarding Tom Cruise. Rob who has worked with Tom in the 1983 coming of age drama The Outsiders said that the Mission Impossible star was not ready to share a hotel room with him.

Rob Lowe even revealed that Tom Cruise went ballistic when he came to know that both of them will be sharing a room in the New York City hotel.

Talking about the incident, Lowe told Shepard, “All of the L.A. people survived the L.A. auditions, and then the hand-picked people had to go to New York to face the New York version; so it was me and Tom Cruise and Emilio and C. Thomas Howell.”

He further added, “We check-in and Tom finds out that we’re sharing a room and just goes ballistic … I mean it made me laugh, it was gnarly.”

Rob also recalled how Tom Cruise did his own stunts at that age and was the only one on sets who knew backflip. “He ended up being the only one who could do a backflip. It is in the movie ‘The Outsiders’ for no reason. He runs out of the house and does a backflip for no reason. Just to do it.” he said.

Praising Tom Cruise he said, “I remember going, ‘Wow, this guy is the real deal,’ I mean it made me laugh, it was gnarly. But in the end of it, you can’t argue with the results. He’s had his eye on the ball since day one.”

Directed by The Godfather creator Francis Ford Coppola, the film also starred C. Thomas Howell, Matt Dillon, Ralph Macchio, Patrick Swayze, Diane Lane, Emilio Estevez, Leif Garrett.

Talking about his overall experience with others, Rob said, “To me, what’s great about the story is, there’s certain people who have always been who they are, and that element of them has powered them to where they are today and the rest is history,”

