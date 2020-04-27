When Pop-King Michael Jackson RULED The Stage Even After His Death Reclaiming His Golden Throne

King Of Pop, Michael Jackson was a legend whose legacy still lives on. He was one of the most prominent figures in the history of music. There’s absolutely no one who doesn’t have a single MJ song in their iPod, isn’t it? Some of his best hits include ‘Dangerous’, ‘Rock With You’ and Remember The Time’.

Michael Jackson’s death in 2009 came as a shock to the entire world. There were a lot of theories doing the rounds on the internet but he died due to a cardiac arrest. His death was a real chaotic scene and fans across the world wanted to just get the last glimpse of the king.

Remember, when Jackson’s hologram performed at the Billboard Music Awards 2014? That was one crazy event. It was first one of a kind and hasn’t been performed in the history of BBMAs. Talking about the same, BBMA director and producer, Larry Klein said, “We’ve been talking about it for the last five months and while we were talking about it they were still inventing the process. It was really strange talking about something that did not exist.”

Jackson’s hologram performed on ‘Slave to the Rhythm’ and wooed the crowd like never before. It was actually difficult to digest that he’s no more and it was the hologram performing and not MJ. Take a look at the video here:

Michael Jackson very well once said, “The greatest education in the world is watching the masters at work”. Can there be a better Pop-KING than MJ, we don’t think so!

