Girlfriend Alexis Morley Pens A Heartbreaking Note After Adam Schlesinger Passes Away Battling COVID-19

In a sad turn of event, composer-singer-songwriter Adam Schlesinger passed away after a battle with the ongoing Novel Coronavirus. His girlfriend Alexis Morley has written a long post seven days after his death and described the final days of Adam. The note has touched the hearts of thousands and bought tears in many eyes. Scroll down to know more and also catch the post below.

Alexis Morley posted a picture of two taking a walk and wrote, “This is the last photo taken of Adam and me, March 15. We went on a gorgeous, 4 mile walk that day with our friend @davidwatts1978, after driving upstate from NYC the day before. It sounds out of character, but in the past year Adam had grown open to, and eventually enthusiastic about, taking long walks outdoors (we just weren’t allowed to call them “hikes”). This one was “Poets’ Walk” in Red Hook. We’d gone there before, mostly because we liked the name and had lots of jokes about the “poets” we collaboratively conjured (we envisioned old, cartoonishly-tweedy guys, ambling, hands clasped behind backs, gazing to the sky in search of “inspiration”).”

Further talking about how it started with just fever and they were clueless of what was waiting ahead, she wrote, “That night he woke up at 4am with a fever. We spent such a sweet week together, our roles kind of reversed because usually Adam was the one to take care of me. I tried to keep him comfortable, nurse him back to health, as we waited for the fever to break. We were sure it would—just like any other crappy flu. He said, “I’m ok. I have my Alexis.” But 7 days later things got worse and I brought him to the hospital. I wasn’t allowed to walk in with him. I drove home alone through a snowstorm terrified (the first time I’d driven a car in years), but we spent the night texting, making cute jokes, feeling optimistic. He kept telling me how much he loved me and thanked me for “saving [his] life.”

Alexis Morley further spoke about how she did not get to hear his voice again post that and talking about the call where the doctor informed he wont make it, wrote, “The next morning he was intubated. I never got to hear his voice again. After 10 days of me, our incredible families, and friends drawing on every resource possible trying to help, I got a 3am call from the hospital. He wasn’t going to make it. I asked if there was any way I could see him (a cruelty of the pandemic is a strict ban on visitors). They made special arrangements for me to be allowed into the covid unit: a low-lit, grim, heavy place; the medical workers and I obscured by layers of PPE. But Adam looked sweet, peaceful, beautiful. I’m so thankful that I got to spend that one final hour with him—and that I was able to connect Sadie & Claire and Bobbi & Steve through my phone’s facetime too. I like to think he could sense us there, but he was deeply unconscious.”

COVID-19 is affecting life throughout the world and there is no guaranteed cure to it. We offer our deepest condolences to Alexis and pray that Adam Schlesinger’s soul rest in peace.

