When Quentin Tarantino Said He Gave A Handj*b To Himself For Pulp Fiction





Continuing the legacy of #ThrowbackThursday, we are here with yet another major flashback featuring the master Quentin Tarantino. The man behind movies like Pulp Fiction, Inglorious Basterds and off recently Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, has always been a man with the devilish wit.

Quentin Tarantino was seen promoting Pulp Fiction on Jon Stewart’s show. In the hilarious chat, QT was asked if he has slept with the director (which he was himself) of Pulp Fiction to get the role. He playfully said, “Yeah, I gave him a handj*b”.

Check out the video here:

Recently Quentin Tarantino says Brad Pitt was happy to take off his shirts for a scene in their film “Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood”, although the actor is “shy” in real life.

Tarantino discussed the scene in the latest episode of Amy Schumer’s podcast “3 Girls, 1 Keith”, reports ew.com.

“It was funny because actually in public Brad is kind of shy about things like that,” said Tarantino, adding: “At the same time, he knows exactly what time it is. I go, ‘So, I’m thinking maybe you unbutton the Hawaiian shirt, and you peel that off, and then peel off the Champion T-shirt’. He was like, ‘Really? You want me to go through all that button bulls**t? I’ll just take it off in one bit. Go!'”

