The Office: When Jenna Fischer Said, “Pam Part Of Me Is In Love With Jim Part Of John Krasinski”

Well, it’s been years since we’ve said goodbye to The Office, but trivia and facts keep taking us back to it. Jenna Fischer, who has played the role of Pam on the show shared chemistry with John Krasinski’s Jim that went on to be memorable for the show’s fans. While digging on the internet, we got to know that in one of Jenna’s old interviews, she had said a very Pam’ish thing about Jim.

The fans will acknowledge the subtle romance shown between the pair was a major highlight of the show. Apart from ‘frenemies’ Jim & Dwight (Rainn Willson), Michael Scott’s (Steve Carell) eccentricity, Jim and Pam’s romance player a significant factor to develop the connection with the show.

Jenna Fischer, in one of her interviews with Terry Gross, opened up about being friends with John Krasinski post the show. She had said, “We are (friends), yeah. It is the strangest thing to have a long-term fictional love interest. It’s a type of relationship that is very intimate, and it’s very powerful, but it’s fictional. I mean, there is a part of me that is Pam, and there’s a part of him that is Jim, and that part of me is in love with that part of him. But in real life, we are just friends.”

She also revealed her favourite The Office moment with Michael Scott, “Oh, gosh. Well, my favourite Pam-Michael moment from the entire series happens in season one, actually. He comes up to my desk, and he wads up a piece of paper, and he goes to throw it into the trash can behind me, and but instead, it hits me in the head. And Pam looks at Michael and she says, please don’t throw garbage at me. And I loved that moment because I thought here’s a girl who actually has to say to her boss, please don’t throw garbage at me. It’s like such a known thing, you know?”

“Well, it’s funny. The casting director before I went in – I had known her for a few years and she had called me in for other jobs. And she gave me some coaching on the phone. What she said was, don’t come in looking pretty; which, you know, a lot of times, when you go in on an audition, they want you to look inappropriately sexy or hot for the role. And I used to get called in to play things like, oh, like, a third-grade schoolteacher but look really hot. And so, in this instance, the – when I went in for “The Office,” the casting director said to me, she said, please look normal. Don’t make yourself all pretty, and dare to bore me with your audition. Those were her words. Dare to bore me,” added Jenna Fischer on her auditioning for The Office.

