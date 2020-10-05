Hugh Jackman playing Wolverine is not just a loved character but a cult with a massive following. And this is the same thing that has given rise to the newest speculations. As per the reports, Marvel Cinematic Universe head Kevin Feige wants Jackman to reprise Wolverine in the universe. Yes, you read that right, there are chances of getting to see Hugh back on screens and below are the details.

Going in the specific details, Kevin Feige, who wants Jackman to come to the MCU back wants him for a special appearance in the Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness. The film has been making headlines for the longest time.

For the unversed, Hugh Jackman’s entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Wolverine is now possible as the studio owns the X-Men franchise. With this, Kevin Feige thinking of reprising the franchise’s iconic hero comes as no surprise. As per We Got This Covered, there are no details if the studio has approached Jackman or he has given the nod or not.

Talking about the same, Marvel insider Grace Randolph said, “He (Kevin Feige) would like to bring back Hugh Jackman for one last round as Wolverine. Now, again, this is right now Kevin Feige’s wish list. We’ll see what he can actually do”.

Hugh Jackman bid goodbye to Wolverine with the Logan that brought tears to his fans’ eyes in the parting scene. The actor, in his recent interview, spoke about the chances of his comeback as the hero after Disney’s acquisition of Fox happened. He said that he would have taken over the character again if it happened before Logan.

Hugh Jackman said, “Honestly, if seven years ago that had happened I’d be like, ‘Oh yeah!’, but I knew it was the right time for me to leave the party, not just for me, but for the character. Somebody else will pick it up and run with it. It’s too good of a character not to. It’s kind of like, you’re on your way home, and your friend rings you and goes, ‘Oh, dude, a new DJ just came on, and the music is awesome, are you going to come back?’. And you just say, ‘Sounds good, but… no’. They’re fine”.

How excited are you with the blur chances of Hugh Jackman reprising Wolverine? If this happens, we should thank Kevin Feige for it. Let us know in the comments section below.

