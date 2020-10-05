Paranormal Teaser: Netflix Presents Perfect Halloween Treat With Creepy Feels

Ever since the first images of the most anticipated show of Netflix, Paranormal released, fans could not keep their calm. The iconic book character Dr Refaat Ismail’s first few images created quite a stir. The much-loved series of novels by the late Ahmed Khalid Tawfik are finally finding their way to the screen thanks to Netflix.

The trailer of Paranormal has finally released, and by the look of it, we can say that it appears huge. Based on the best-selling, Arabic-language thriller, the six-part show will premier on Netflix in November 2020. Acclaimed actor Ahmed Amin is seen in the character of the iconic protagonist Dr Refaat Ismail.

Paranormal, centres around Dr Refaat Ismail (Ahmed Amin), a cynical haematologist with a dark sense of humour. His world is turned upside down when his lifelong scientific convictions are questioned. The series takes place in 1969, as Refaat enters his 40s, and begins to experience a series of paranormal activities.

Throughout the show, Refaat is accompanied by his university colleague, Maggie (Razane Jammal). Together, they enter the paranormal world in an attempt to save their loved ones from the danger that surrounds them. The series, produced by Mohamed Hefzy and Amr Salama is the first instance of collaboration between Netflix and Egyptian producers.

Other notable cast members include Ayah Samaha and Reem AbdElKader. Paranormal will be released in 190 countries around the world, with subtitles available in over 32 languages. It will also be dubbed into 9 different languages, including English, Spanish, French, Turkish, and German.

For those who still have not got a chance to watch the trailer, have a look at it.

Well, Halloween seems to be a perfect time to release the show. We know that this year celebrating Halloween might not be possible like before, but with Paranormal making its way on Netflix, everyone will get a perfect Halloween candy.

