Dolly Parton To Pose For Playboy Marking Her 75th Birthday?

Dolly Parton, who last appeared on the Playboy magazine’s cover back in October 1978, is in talks to appear once again in the magazine to celebrate her 75th birthday. Parton is turning 75 in January and she just released her third-holiday album and 47th solo album on Friday, A Holly Dolly Christmas. Read the article to know more.

Parton appeared on the Scott Mills & Chris Stark Show on BBC Radio 5 Live this weekend, and Mills asked her about working again with Playboy.

To which Dolly Parton replied, “Yeah, I just might do it, if I can do it in good taste and they want it [and] we’ll do it along with a really good interview inside. So, yeah, we’ve talked about it,” reports Dailymail.

In the same interview, Dolly Parton also talked about her sleeping habits. The American singer confirmed that she is a “very early riser” and wakes up at 3 a.m. every day. She said, “I’ve always done that. Even if I go to bed late, I just seem to wake up at 3 a.m. I do some of my best work in the morning between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. I don’t sleep my life away.”

Speaking about her first Christmas album, even at the age of 74, Dolly Parton has shown no signs of slowing down. The legendary country singer’s first Christmas album got released in 30 years on Friday. A Holly Dolly Christmas includes a collection of Christmas standards and collaborations.

According to Pop culture, “she recorded a take on Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” with Jimmy Fallon and “Christmas Where Are You” with Billy Ray Cyrus. Miley Cyrus also appears on “Christmas Is.” Willie Nelson recorded a new version of his song “Pretty Paper” with Parton, and Parton’s brother Randy appears on “You Are My Christmas.”

