Comedian-actor Rebel Wilson began her fitness journey earlier this year. After almost 10-months, she had now revealed on her weight loss while sharing a post-hike snap of herself posing in workout gear at the top of a hill.

The Aussie star in January declared that the year 2020 was going to be the ‘year of health’. Sticking to her words, she went on hiking, swimming and Boxing. Now the actress reveals that she is just 6.5lbs or three kilograms away from reaching her goal weight of 165lbs / 75kg (11.8st).

Sharing her exact weight in a celebratory Instagram post, Rebel Wilson began, “Happy Sunday everyone! Gearing up for a great week ahead. This week was super busy but I got up super early three times (6 am) and went on a hike… even did a couple of 100m sprints to get the heart rate even higher – although my “sprint” is probably someone else’s “slow jog. But I felt proud of myself and [am] now only 3kg away from my goal weight!”

The Bridesmaids actress received massive appreciation for her achievement in her weight loss journey. Her current weight as of Sunday is 78kg and her goal weight is 75kg. In the photos she shared, she can be seen posing in activewear with her hands on her hips while looking out over the LA skyline.

Rebel Wilson’s Sydney-based personal trainer, Jono Castano, also commented on her post encouraging her. He wrote, “Amazing boss! You got this ❤️.” He has been working with her to help her in her incredible body transformation.

The Pitch Perfect star had previously revealed that she had a complicated relationship with body image. She was paid by movie executives to stay at a larger weight. During an interview with The Sun, she said, “I had a job where I was paid a lot of money to be bigger, at times which kind of can mess with your head a bit.”

“I turned 40 as well in March and so I thought, this is going to be the year for me to just concentrate on the health benefits. It’s not like I want to lose weight and get to around a certain number. It’s more than that, it’s about dealing mentally with why I was overeating,” she added.

