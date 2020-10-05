A lot of movies and TV shows become evergreen as time passes by. FRIENDS is one of the iconic shows that’s ruling people’s hearts for 25 years now. It starred Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow in the lead roles. Even after so many years, no other sitcom could reach up to this show’s popularity and craze.

Just like masses, a lot of celebrities are also die-hard fans of this show. It is loved for a lot of reasons and one of them being the exciting cameos it had. From Brad Pitt to Reese Witherspoon and Jon Favreau to Julia Roberts, a lot of big stars appeared on FRIENDS. But did you know a popular Riverdale star also had a cameo? No, we are not talking about Cole Sprouse as Ben.

Everyone now knows that Cole Sprouse played Ross and Carol’s (Anita Barone) son, Ben. But one of his Riverdale co-star Mark Consuelos appeared in one of the episodes too. Mark plays the role of Hiram Lodge, one of the best and grey characters in the Riverdale. But in FRIENDS, he played a sweet policeman.

Mark Consuelos appeared in season 7 of FRIENDS in the episode, The One With Chandler’s Dad. When Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) takes Monica’s (Courteney Cox) Porsche for driving along with Ross, they get stopped by a cop for speeding up. Mark plays the cop named ‘Hanson’ with whom Rachel flirts so that he doesn’t fine her for not having a valid driver’s license. Looking at young and adorable Hiram Lodge is a treat for all the fans.

Check out a few stills from the episode below:

Meanwhile, FRIENDS reunion was going to happen this year. However, due to the pandemic, the shooting didn’t complete. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow were going to play their iconic characters once again. Also, the show recently completed 26 years since the first episode starting airing.

Did you notice Mark Consuelos in Season 7’s The One With Chandler’s Dad episode? Let us know about it in the comments section below.

