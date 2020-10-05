Joker Turns One, Todd Phillips Shares Joaquin Phoenix's Unseen Arthur Fleck Laughter Video & BTS Pics!

It has been a year to the madness, to the impact one felt after watching Joaquin Phoenix on the big screen. Yes, we are talking about Joker. The Todd Phillips directorial gave a new dimension to the DC villain, showing his vulnerable and emotional side. Phoenix was spectacular as Arthur Fleck throughout the movie.

When the film released last year, critics praised the movie a lot. However, there were also some who called it too dark and depressing. But it didn’t matter to moviegoers who fell in love with the performance, the story-telling, the human emotions of crime prince of clown and the way it highlighted the ignorance of mental health.

As Joker completes a year, Todd Phillips took to his Instagram page to share some striking unseen and behind-the-scenes photos. He also wrote a lengthy and heartfelt caption about one of his best works. Todd wrote, “Can’t believe it’s been a year (today) since we released the film. And what a year it’s been. Some random BTS to mark the day… and again, a big THANK YOU to all of you who have loved and supported this film (and Arthur) since we first released the original camera tests (Sept. ‘18).”

The Joker directed added, “You all helped turn this film into what it ultimately became, and for that, I will always be grateful. Hope everyone is staying safe and hanging in. xTP”.

MCU’s ‘Thanos’ posted a sweet comment on Todd Phillips’ post. Josh Brolin wrote, “And still as genius as the moment you turned it over to us 🙏💪❤️”.

Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, recently, there were reports that the makers are offering Joaquin Phoenix a whopping amount to reprise his role for the sequel. Not only that, DC is planning to create a Jokerverse and cast Jim Carrey too. Jim Carrey will reportedly play a man who is inspired by Arthur Fleck in the movie. However, an official confirmation regarding the same is not made.

What is your most favourite moment in Joker movie? Do you want a sequel? Let us know about it in the comments section below.

