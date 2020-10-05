Actress Eva Mendes prefers staying at home with Ryan Gosling than going out roaming. Well, we say this because the actress made a similar remark on social media when a fan asked her to get out more often. Read on to know what happened.

Taking to social media on Sunday, Eva shared a throwback picture of herself running on the beach while wearing a black off-shoulder, plunging neckline dress and chocker.

Eva Mendes captioned the old picture writing, “Went for a run on the beach this morning🖤 No I didn’t. This picture was taken at least 15 years ago. Haven’t seen a beach this year. Haven’t been on a run this year.”

Many fans and followers of Eva Mendes praised the actress for being honest about when the pic was taken. Amidst all this, one Instagram user commented, “You need to tell Ryan [Gosling] to get you out more.”

Replying to the same Mendes wrote, “No thank you, I’m good. Rather be home with my man than anywhere else in the world.” For those who do not know, Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling began dating in 2011 while on the sets of The Place Beyond the Pines in 2012. The couple shares two daughters – Esmeralda (6) and Amada (4).

Early this year, Eva explained why she likes to keep her family life so private. She said, “I’ll talk about them of course, with limits, but I won’t post pictures of our daily life. And since my children are still so little and don’t understand what posting their image really means, I don’t have their consent. And I won’t post their image until they’re old enough to give me consent.”

On the work front, Eva Mendes was last seen in the 2014 film Lost River. Talking about the same, during an interview with ET earlier this year, she admitted she’s picky about the roles she wants to take on. She said that acting is something she will always love, but now that she’s a mother, she is extreme. Eva added, “There’s just so many things I won’t do. Like, I won’t do most of the movies I’ve done in the past. A lot of things are off that list. I don’t want to do anything too violent. Of course, I don’t want to do anything too sexual or sexual at all.”

