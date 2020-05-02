While social media has its own perks, it has some disadvantages too, and who better than celebrities know it! We see quite often fans commenting about celebs’ personal life and create a whole scene out of it and one such instance was witnessed with actress Eva Mendes, as one user questioned the Ryan Gosling’s parenting.

On Thursday, Eva Mendes shared a picture on Instagram with a caption that reads, “Tired Mama. Stayed up laaate trying to make my baby’s 4th birthday extra special since she won’t see the family. Here’s to all you having a quarantine birthday …sending extra love. Here’s to all you tired mamas…sending extra love.”

One of her fans commented, “Hi Eva, hope you will answer to my question. I really love you, really I do, but yesterday under your latest I saw that someone had thought what sometimes I thought about your post. I mean sometimes you seem a struggle single mother and we know that you have a man, but the way you write, I mean, seems that your husband let the hard job to you and he doesn’t help you.”

Without ignoring the comment, Eva Mendes was quick to reply and her answer literally won our hearts. She wrote, “I love women. I’m a girls’ girl. I love connecting to women. That’s mainly why I have this page. So when I say I’m a ‘tired mama’ and want to connect to other ‘tired mamas’ it’s not about excluding the fathers or other caregivers that do so much. It’s just me connecting to other women but in no way does it de-value what papas do.”

“And why I don’t talk about Ryan and all the wonderful things he does as a father is because I keep that part private. I don’t want to involve him or how he parents because I don’t feel comfortable crossing that boundary that I have set for myself,” she continued.

“I feel it’s best that I continue to disclose what I’m comfortable with but not involve him or my kids too much. It’s not about being cagey or weird, it’s just about staying private in a public space. Does that make sense? Hope so. Because this is my honest answer and I really do love connecting to you women,” she concluded.

What’s your thought on Eva Mendes’ reply?

