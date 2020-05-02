WHAT! Brad Pitt Is Quarantining With Both Jennifer Aniston & THIS Mystery Woman?

Brad Pitt is clearly maintaining his lover boy image even amid the lockdown. While it was being said that Angelina Jolie isn’t really happy with her ex-husband’s reunion with his ex-wife (LOL) Jennifer Aniston, there’s a third woman too! We’re talking about Alia Shawkat here (and not the British woman who he allegedly had a secret lovechild with). But the latest piece of information is quite literally leaving our mind boggled.

For the longest time now, reports are rife that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have been quarantining together at her mansion in LA. It was also being said that the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor would go for regular visits to meet his children with Angelina Jolie. Amidst it all, pictures of Alia Shawkat outside the actor’s house surfaced and changed the entire equation.

Now, to further leave us confused, certain reports now state that Alia Shawkat is visiting Brad Pitt in the presence of Jennifer Aniston in his life. Can you even believe it? Yea, right! A report now states that Brad and Alia have been inseparable amid lockdown and they’re totally a match. They have a lot of virtual dates and the FRIENDS actress seem to be losing the race.

Further fuelling the rumours is an old picture back in March, where Brad Pritt had gone to a concert with a mystery woman, who as per the appearance seems to be Alia Shawkat.

A source close to TMZ reports about their bond, “Brad and Alia are crazy about each other and she often stays over at his place. She only lives a five-minute walk from his place, so they tend to hang out most days. It looks like Alia is winning the race right now because she’s spending time with Brad and Jen isn’t!”

To add onto it all, Alia Shawkat reportedly spent her birthday with Brad Pitt at his place.

