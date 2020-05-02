FRIENDS Trivia #11: THIS Cast Member Had DENIED Being A Part Of Finale Season!

Hope Koimoi has been able to entertain you with trivia on our favourite squad each day. FRIENDS reunion episode ft. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry is coming up soon but before that we have another interesting detail revealed for you. Did you know one of the cast members had opted out of the season finale?

Yes, you heard that right. There could have been a possibility that we would have had to witness the FRIENDS finale season without one of our favourite cast members. While each one of us may have our favourite, is it even possible to do without Joey’s ‘how you doin’?’, Rachel’s classic attitude & Ross’ innocence, Chandler’s wit, Monica’s obsession and Phoebe’s smelly cat?

Getting back to our topic, it was Jennifer Aniston AKA Rachel who had decided upon not being a part of the show. The Morning Show actress back then in an interview revealed that she had ‘a couple of issues’ she was dealing with and wanted to end FRIENDS on a note where people still love them. The beauty was scared of the quality of the Marta Kauffman & David Crane show declining and revealed that she didn’t know how much of a Rachel had she left in her.

Furthermore, it is also being reported that her career was flying high and she wanted to move on to better things. However, the makers negotiated and the number of episodes of the FRIENDS finale season was cut down from 22 to 18 so that the actress could fulfil her other commitments at the same time.

Could you have imagine a FRIENDS finale season without Jennifer Aniston in it? Stick to our space for more such trivia facts.

