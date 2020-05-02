Stranger Things 4: Our Fav Joe Keery AKA Steve Harrington Teases Us With Too Much Horror In Next Season!

Fans are eagerly waiting for Stranger Things 4 since the makers shared the promo that Jim Hopper (David Harbour) is alive. The first three seasons were full of drama, horror, emotions and everything else that fans had expected from a supernatural series.

The third season ended on a highly emotional note with Jim Hopper’s letter to Milly Bobby Brown’s Eleven (still sobbing) and Will and his family leaving the town of Hawkins. So fans can’t wait to know how the story shapes in Stranger Things 4.

But everyone’s favourite Steve Harrington, played by Joe Kerry has made some interesting revelations about Stranger Things 4. The actor told Total Film, “Oh man, it’s pretty amazing – the Duffer brothers have really done it again. I think that this year – and I know I say this every single year – but this is definitely going to be a lot scarier than prior years because last year was pretty dark.”

In the previous season, we were shown how Jim Hopper’s character dies. However, in a promo of Stranger Things 4 shared in February this year, we get to see him alive in Russia. There are theories that Will’s mother Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) will search from him in Russia. However, no one knows what’s going to happen.

Stranger Things 4 will have the actors Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton and Noah Schnapp reprising their respective roles. The fourth season is expected to be out next year.

Are you excited to know what horror the makers have in store for us in the next season? Let us know in the comments section below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!