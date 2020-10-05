Harry Styles rose to fame as a part of the boy band, One Direction. After Zayn Malik’s exit in 2015, the rest of the teammates decided to announce a hiatus the following year. Ever since, there had been no looking back for the Watermelon Sugar singer. After ruling the music world for long, Harry is now looking forward to winning hearts in the film Industry. And that may include turning James Bond! Deets ahead.

For the unversed, Styles marked his Hollywood debut with Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk. The film released in 2017 and ended up becoming the highest-grossing World War II film raking $526 million worldwide.

Just not that, Harry Styles will also be seen alongside Dakota Johnson and Florence Pugh in ‘Don’t Worry, Darling!’ The film was announced recently and left all the former One Direction member’s fans elated. It seems that the singer is flooded with film offers as he also signed ‘My Policeman’ recently. The streak may now continue with taking over Daniel Craig as James Bond post No Time To Die.

Rumours have been rife that Harry Styles will take the James Bond movie ahead as Daniel Craig is stepping down. After the much-anticipated No Time To Die, the Watermelon Sugar may take over the throne and lead the popular franchise forward.

As per a report by The Sun, the makers of the James Bond movie met Harry recently. The producers are considering roping in Styles and he is one of the top contenders. Other actors in the race include Venom star Tom Hardy and Enola Holmes actor Henry Cavill.

In a conversation with GQ, Henry Cavill had opened up about the same saying, “If Barbara [Bond producer Barbara Broccoli] and Mike [co-producer Michael G. Wilson] were interested in that, I would absolutely jump at the opportunity. At this stage, it’s all up in the air. We’ll see what happens. But yes, I would love to play Bond, it would be very, very exciting.”

However, when Dailymail contacted Harry Styles’ representative asking if he’s been approached, the rumours were termed as ‘false.’

Now, only time will tell if Harry is really in the run. Or is it just Henry Cavill & Tom Hardy?

