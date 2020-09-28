Joaquin Phoenix made a lot of noise last year with his breathtaking performance in Joker. He bagged Oscar for his career-best portrayal of the clown of crime and guess what? His happy phase isn’t slowing down anytime soon. Making the year more special, a baby son entered the lives of the actor and his fiancée, Rooney Mara, last month.

Now, the most interesting part is, the Joker actor has named his son after his late brother River Phoenix. River had worked in films like Stand by Me, Running on Empty. He died in 1993, at the age of 23. He breathed his last due to a drug overdose.

On several occasions, Joaquin Phoenix has been seen getting emotionally for his late brother. While speaking with Anderson Cooper in a “60 Minutes” interview, the actor has been quoted, “In virtually every movie that I made, there was a connection to River in some way. Now, by naming his son as River, Phoenix has dedicated a special tribute to his brother.

The same was confirmed by director Victor Kossakovsky at Zurich Film Festival. Victor has directed Gunda, which enjoyed screening at the film festival during the last weekend. The affair is produced by Joaquin Phoenix.

For the unversed, Phoenix and Rooney Mara got engaged last year and during May this year, the news of Mara’s pregnancy broke in.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Phoenix was reportedly offered a whopping $50 Million for Joker 2 and 3 by Warner Bros.

As per a report in The Mirror, “Joaquin Phoenix wants to play this character again, despite the controversies that came with the release last year. They plan to make two sequels in the next four years, with a long-term commitment to Joaquin, director Todd Phillips and producer Bradley Cooper. It’s all about getting Joaquin to accept the terms – and the biggest payday of his career by far.”

