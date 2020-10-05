Happy Birthday Kate Winslet: Did You Know? In Titanic, Rose Spat On The Face Of Cal Hockley Out Of The Script

Even though it released in 1997, James Cameron’s Titanic, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, is still fresh in our minds today. The film, that became the first film in the world to gross $2 million at the box office, has many instances where the cast improvised and the director took it into the final cut.

Today on Kate Winslet’s birthday, we bring you a Titanic trivia that we bet not many of you know about. Recently we told you that when Kate found out that there is a nu*e scene in the film with Leonardo, she flashed him on their first meeting itself. Today we’ll tell you about something else she did in the film and it made the moment pretty memorable.

Remember the scene where Rose spits on the face of her arrogant fiancé Cal Hockley (Billy Zane)? Well, as per IMDB, Kate Winslet was the one who suggested Rose spit in Cal’s face. As per the original script, Rose was supposed to jab him with a hairpin – but I bet we all prefer her spitting in his face.

James Cameron thought this improvisation was a great idea but didn’t tell actor Billy Zane about it. This was done in order to get an honest and real reaction in the film. According to Zane, this scene had so many retakes that after a period he sort of went numb at being spit in the face. He also said that Kate Winslet in the later retakes started using lube as she ran out saliva!

Well, what can we say, we did love this improvisation, Kate Winslet! Talking about Kate, the Academy Award-winning actress has impressed us with performances in other films like Sense and Sensibility, Heavenly Creatures, The Dressmaker, Mildred Pierce and many more. The most recent film she blew us over with is the 2020 film Ammonite.

Talking about Titanic, the 1997 James Cameron directorial is still the 3rd highest-grossing film of all time globally. The film’s collection is only surpassed by Cameron’s Avatar and Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame.

Happy Birthday, Kate Winslet! Keep entertaining and impressing us with more roles and such improvisations. For more such trivia, stay tuned to Koimoi.

