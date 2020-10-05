Towards the end of August, actress Emma Roberts announced that she was pregnant with Garrett Hedlund’s and her first child. At the same time, she also shared the news that they are expecting a baby boy. Now, the ‘Wild Child’ actress has shared some pictures from her baby shower. Check them out below.

On Saturday, Emma was all smiles during her baby shower. The celebration was a small backyard gathering with close friends and family.

Emma Roberts wrote on Instagram, “So grateful to my family and pod for making my pregnancy feel so celebrated during such wild times. I love you guys @cadehudson22 @kakeykake @britelkin and thank you to @toryburch & @ericbuterbaugh for the magical garden 🌸 #toryburchhome”

Emma Roberts looked pretty in a patterned sundress with a matching mask and white shoes. In the other pic, the actress is basking in the sun while sitting on a chair.

As per a report in People, the garden baby shower was held at a friend’s house. Some people present at the celebration included Kristen Stewart, Camila Morrone and Garrett Hedlund. The insider added, “Emma’s baby shower was a garden celebration so everyone could social distance. Emma wore a dress that showed off her cute baby bump and a matching mask. She was very excited. She received many wrapped gifts for their baby boy.”

A source also told the portal that the soon-to-be dad is excited about the baby’s arrival. Talking about Garrett Hedlund, the insider added, “He loves that he has something so incredibly exciting to look forward to. Emma is doing well. She is getting the nursery ready. She enjoyed celebrating with friends at her baby shower. She and Garrett are both very grateful for all the love.”

Emma Roberts took to her Instagram story and shared more pictures from the celebration. These pictures included some green cookies with white icing reading ‘Baby Boy.’ The shared pics also consisted of some cookies in the shape of mushrooms and some baked with colourful edible flower in them. She also shared some pictures of the gifts she received.

Check them out here:

