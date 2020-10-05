The year might have been horrible for a lot of us, but thank god funny people exist. Talking about funny people, one can never forget Ryan Reynolds. In the past few months, the Deadpool actor has left us in splits with his interviews, social media posts and banter with his frenemy, Hugh Jackman!

This time again, Ryan has left us laughing our hearts out not by targeting Hugh Jackman, for a change. The actor has given it back to the year 2020 by making fun of it and the pandemic. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of movies got delayed and so did his Free Guy. So he and his co-stars decided to crack jokes about it.

It all happened when Ryan Reynolds announced that today, they would drop a new Free Guy trailer. The video starts with, ‘In a year of uncertainty and chaos, one thing is for sure, Free Guy arrives in theatres December 11. Suddenly, there’s ‘BUT’, and the actor says, “No, no no, there’s a but.”

Director Shawn Levy then responds, “Given how 2020 has gone, we just wanted to cover all release dates”. That’s when the Deadpool actor says, “Free Guy coming this Christmas”. After Ryan Reynolds, his co-stars Jodie Corner, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Joe Keery also announce different release dates. Thus, together, they all make fun of 2020, leading to a delay in the release of movies.

Ryan captioned the post, “Free Guy. Trailer tomorrow. Probably. #FreeGuy”.

Check out the video below:

The video will definitely make you LOL. However, we really wished Taika Waititi was a part of this. His peculiar sense of humour would’ve made it funnier for sure. Now we can’t wait to watch the new Free Guy trailer today.

Meanwhile, talking about the delay in releases, two big action franchises are pushed to 2021. Daniel Craig’s James Bond movie No Time To Die will hit the screens on April 2, 2021. Vin Diesel and John Cena’s Fast & Furious 9 is pushed ahead to May 28, 2021.

What do you have to say about Ryan Reynolds’ latest funny video? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

