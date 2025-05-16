When Titanic sailed into theaters in 1997, it didn’t just become a box office juggernaut but a generational landmark. James Cameron’s epic love story set aboard the ill-fated Titanic captivated millions, turning Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet into household names practically overnight. The film went on to win 11 Academy Awards and became one of the highest-grossing movies of all time.

But many people don’t know that Kate Winslet wasn’t the first actress considered for the role of Rose. Before Winslet stepped into the character that would define her early career, the filmmakers were eyeing someone else entirely. And their first preference was none other than Romeo + Juliet star Claire Danes.

At the time, DiCaprio and Danes had just finished filming the modern Shakespearean adaptation, and their on-screen chemistry was undeniable. So, when Titanic came around, Danes seemed like a natural choice. The studio was keen on reuniting the pair, hoping their success could carry over to another romantic tragedy. But Claire Danes turned down the offer.

In a candid interview on Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, Danes explained why she walked away from what would become one of the biggest roles in Hollywood history. “I had just made this romantic epic with Leo in Mexico City, which is where they were going to shoot Titanic, and I just didn’t have it in me,” she said. “I really wasn’t ready for it.”

Claire Danes also shared that she and Leonardo DiCaprio had the same manager at the time, and both were uncertain about diving into a project that would skyrocket them to another level of fame. While DiCaprio ultimately embraced the opportunity, Danes admitted she couldn’t bring herself to do the same. “I could see he wasn’t sure, but he was like, ‘F*** it, I gotta do this thing.’ And I looked down on him going, I totally get why you’re doing it. But I wasn’t ready for that.”

It wasn’t just the pressure of another intense romantic film; Danes also sensed what would come after. At the premiere of DiCaprio’s The Man in the Iron Mask, she recalled watching the crowd’s reaction to him and realizing how overwhelming that kind of fame could be. “The floor fell in his direction,” she said. “It was a little scary. I think I may have sensed I was courting that. And I just couldn’t do it.”

Looking back, Claire Danes has no regrets. “I didn’t want it. Zero regret. I was just really clear about it. I wasn’t conflicted. I wasn’t,” she remarked. While her decision meant stepping away from a historic role, it was a move grounded in self-awareness and emotional maturity.

The role of Rose ultimately went to Kate Winslet, who delivered an unforgettable performance and received all the love from fans across the globe. But it could have been Danes floating on that infamous door in another timeline.

