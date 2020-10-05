Emily In Paris: Lucas Bravo’s Gabriel Or Charles Martin’s Mathieu; Your Pick For Lily Collins? VOTE NOW!

Emily In Paris starring Lily Collins as the lead is trending all over the world for its sassy yet chic story timeline. Most of us are tossing between Lucas Bravo’s Gabriel or Charles Martin’s Mathieu Cadault.

Advertisement

Emily has this perfect life in Chicago and is sent to Paris for a year to work with a luxury marketing firm where she keeps meeting such handsome men.

Advertisement

Right down Lily Collin aka Emily Cooper’s apartment lives a hottie neighbour named Gabriel, a chef by profession who she ends up kissing and making love to and brownie points for guessing that he also happens to be her friend Camille’s boyfriend. Complicated, right? What isn’t these days.

Another is the heir to Pierre Cadault’s empire, Mathieu Cadault and a charmer. Although he is a colleague and Emily doesn’t like mixing professional and personal relationships, she just can’t help but fall for this one.

On today’s poll episode, we are gonna ask you to choose between Lucas’ Gabriel and Charles’ Mathieu for Emily.

Polls Who Is Your Pick For Emily? Lucas Bravo’s Gabriel

Charles Martin’s Mathieu View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Now, if you’ve seen the series this is going to be a difficult decision to make as both of them have undenying chemistry with Lily Collin’s Emily Cooper.

Although there is no official confirmation if the series is getting renewed for the next season but we would love to see what future unfolds for Emily in Paris.

Also, we wouldn’t lie if Emily chooses neither Gabriel nor Mathieu as she’s doing incredibly well for herself in terms of her career. And she looks like someone who wouldn’t compromise with her career because of a guy or a relationship.

She has just come to Paris and although her French is bad and she’s working on it, there are plenty of opportunities that lie in the future for this beautiful mess.

You can watch Emily In Paris on Netflix and the show is making headlines for its French-American storyline, Lily Collin’s hot couture, beautiful Paris streets, croissants. Till then AU REVOIR!

Must Read: Marvel Head Kevin Feige Wishes To Bring Back Hugh Jackman As Wolverine For THIS Film?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube