Guy Ritchie is widely regarded as one of the most distinctive and stylish filmmakers working today. Time and again, his films have entertained myriad cinephiles across generations. So, whenever any of his films are about to be released, movie buffs are instantly intrigued. This time, the Sherlock Holmes helmer is geared up for a heist actioner that is delightfully reminiscent of Steven Spielberg’s Indiana Jones film series starring Harrison Ford and Nicolas Cage’s National Treasure. We are talking about the heist action-adventure film ‘Fountain of Youth,’ which will be released in a few days. Read on to know more about this exciting Guy Ritchie project.

What’s ‘Fountain Of Youth’ All About

The heist flick revolves around two estranged siblings — the treasure-hunting mastermind Luke and his even smarter sister Charlotte (played by John Krasinski and Oscar-winning actress Natalie Portman). The brother-sister duo teams up for a global heist to find the legendary and mythological Fountain of Youth (no prizes for guessing) in the hope of changing their lives for good and attaining immortality. Equipped with their knowledge of history and armed with courage, they embark on an epic adventure that is filled with serious dangers, cryptic clues, and unexpected twists at every step. The film also features Eiza González, Stanley Tucci, and Domhnall Gleeson in interesting roles.

When & Where To Watch Guy Ritchie’s Fountain Of Youth

Guy Ritchie’s heist actioner, Fountain of Youth, is set to premiere on the Apple TV+ OTT platform on 23rd May 2025.

Other Recent Guy Ritchie Films & Series To Watch

If you haven’t watched them yet, some of the recent Guy Ritchie films and series are worth checking out. The list includes the period war actioner ‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare,’ ‘Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant’ starring Jake Gyllenhaal, ‘Wrath of Man’ starring Jason Statham, ‘The Gentlemen’, and the recently released crime drama series ‘MobLand’ starring Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan, and Helen Mirren.

Fountain Of Youth Trailer

You can watch the official trailer of Fountain of Youth here.

