The Witcher Season 2: Henry Cavill Is Back As Geralt Of Rivia & The First Look Is CHILLS!

Fans of Witcher rejoiced when the Geralt of Rivia star had returned to work on the hit Netflix series in the August after a prolonged delay in production due to coronavirus pandemic. Now the fans have yet one more good news to rejoice. As Henry Cavill has now teased his look in the season 2 of the show.

Cavill has shared two brand new images of Geralt of Rivia in his armour on Monday along with a quote from Time of Contempt, which is the second novel of the Witcher Saga written by Andrzej Sapkowski. Sharing the look, he wrote, “‘It may turn out,’ said the white-haired man a moment later, ‘that their comrades or cronies may ask what befell these evil men. Tell them the Wolf bit them. The White Wolf. And add that they should keep glancing over their shoulders. One day they’ll look back and see the Wolf.’” – From the writings of Andrzej Sapkowski @WitcherNetflix #Witcher2″

Take a look at the images shared by Cavill.

Previously, Henry Cavill gave fans a sneak peek at the behind the scenes of the season 2 of The Witcher. In the picture, he was seen in his make-up chair, which appears to be removing his make-up for his role as Geralt of Rivia. Sharing the picture, he wrote, “No bald cap this year. Just pounds of 2 types of medical tape and some glue… Removal is a joy. Jacqui and Ailbhe here, though, have the deft touch of angels. Jacqui more so an Angel of Vengeance, but that’s all part of her charm. Oh and for those who may be worrying. All of us are COVID cleared and bubbled 👍🏻. We get tested twice a week up here in Kaer Morhen! #Witcher2 #CasuallyOpenRobe #CowboyBeard @RathoreJacqui @AilbheLemass”

Stephen Surjik, who is directing The Witcher series, had shared a picture on social media, confirming that the production will resume from August 17 with a new “COVID communication system” in place. He said, “It’s T minus 3 min to ignition and lift off for our second run at Witcher S2. Everyone is being cautious but spirits are high. [We have a] new COVID communication system, reducing close contact among crew.”

