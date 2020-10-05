Free Guy NEW Trailer: Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Tries To Save The Violent Video Game World!

“Free Guy” starring Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Taika Waititi is one of the most awaited adventure-comedy movies this year. The movie opens in the US theatres on 11th December. The makers have released the second trailer of the movie and we bet it’s more hilarious than even the first one. Read the article to know more.

In the trailer, we see a bank teller discovers that he is actually a background player in an open-world video game. The man decides to be the hero of his own story and what happens next is what we are waiting to watch.

Free Guy is helmed by Shawn Levy from a story by Matt Lieberman and a screenplay by Lieberman and Zak Penn. The movie is produced by Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Adam Kolbrenner with Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, George Dewey, Dan Levine and Michael Riley McGrath serving as executive producers.

Ryan Reynolds is known for his quirky humour. While sharing the trailer, he wrote, Sometimes life feels like you’re trapped inside a urine-burping septic tank of hate. But then you pause. Take a cleansing breath and here is the trailer of #FreeGuy.” Have a look at the trailer here.

Sometimes life feels like you’re trapped inside a urine-burping septic tank of hate. But then you pause. Take a cleansing breath and here’s the trailer for #FreeGuy pic.twitter.com/hMdXb62Pa5 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 5, 2020

We absolutely loved the Free Guy trailer. How did you find it? Do let us know your views on Ryan Reynolds’ Free Guy in the comment box and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite movies, shows and celebrities.

