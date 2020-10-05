Blac Chyna WALKS OUT Of An Interview After Being Asked About Soulja Boy

Adam22 has a fantastic reputation for getting some pretty incredible interviews over the years from the world of hip-hop. However, he still manages to rub some people the wrong way. Recently, he had interviewed Blac Chyna, but it seems the interview didn’t go down well as expected.

Blac Chyna has been making headlines in recent months after a report revealed that she held Rob Kardashian at gunpoint. Following the incident, she has been on the path of making music. She appeared on the podcast to talk about her music. However, things went south when she was asked about Soulja Boy aka DeAndre Cortez Way.

During the interview, Adam22 asked Chyna whether she would ever consider working with her ex-boyfriend, Soulja Boy since she now fancies herself as a musical artist. He also mentioned that she and Soulja Boy had a thing a year ago and asked if she would ever make music with him again. Chyna, however, didn’t seem to appreciate the question. She reprimanded him for being weird with her and exited the room, which led to a sarcastic quip from the host. He had previously dealt with a similar situation before.

The 18-minute-long interview has been uploaded on YouTube. Fans noted how Chyna didn’t seem overly enthusiastic to be there. Some commentators also noted that Adam22 may have asked her that question as a way of bringing more energy into the conversation. They also pointed out that it’s wasn’t the host’s fault that he tried to go with a provocative question.

Watch the interview below:

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian have been in a relationship previously but their romance ended in flames. Now both are engaged in a gruelling custody battle over their young daughter, Dream.

Earlier this year, Blac Chyna took to social media to suggest that her show, Rob and Chyna, was taken off the air citing NBC and the Kardashians were racist. Her allegation came at a time when the Black Lives Matter protests had occurred. According to reports, she believes that the show should’ve continued even though the couple had already called splits.

