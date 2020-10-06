Chris Hemsworth To Team Up With Priyanka Chopra Jonas For THIS Project

Chris Hemsworth is one of the biggest names in the Hollywood industry. It is definitely proving to be a good year for the actor. On the career front too he is doing great, and in the personal front too. Well, Priyanka Chopra Jonas too has created a niche for herself in Hollywood. She is a global icon.

Now just imagine, won’t it be a delight to see these two stars sharing the screen space together? We know it is every fan’s dream to see Priyanka and Chris together. Well, we are delighted to say that it is soon going to happen. Continue reading to get more details.

According to reports in Mid-Day, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Chris Hemsworth will be part of the closing session of the @TEDCountdown on October 10. They will be there to discuss climate change and how individuals and communities can contribute to shaping a better future. The Avengers star is an active philanthropist and passionate about ocean conservation and finding solutions to climate change.

The virtual event will see PeeCee providing an insight into the road ahead in tackling environmental issues. Well, Priyanka Chopra’s team took to Twitter to share this fantastic news with her fans.

Check out the tweet below:

.@priyankachopra will be hosting a session at the @TEDCountdown along with @chrishemsworth on Saturday, 10th October between 3:30 pm-4:30 pm ET (Sunday 1 am – 2 am IST) to discuss climate change & how we, as individuals & communities, can contribute to shaping a better future. pic.twitter.com/d20FDAIlBb — Team Priyanka Chopra (@TeamPriyanka) October 5, 2020

Further giving insight about the event, the official website stated, “This closing session will explore the road ahead. How to think urgently and long-term about climate change. How to take into account the interests of future generations in today’s decisions. How we, as individuals, communities, and organizations, can contribute to shaping a better future. The Countdown is on!” We cannot wait for Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Chris Hemsworth to come together already, can you?

On the work front, Chris has teamed up with Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett for Spiderhead. The film is an adaptation of a George Saunders short story. The story takes place in the near future and follows two convicts who are housed in a facility run by a doctor who experiments on inmates with powerful drugs that alter emotions.

Priyanka Chopra recently announced she has finished writing her memoir, Unfinished, and is all set to release the book. Currently living in the US with husband, pop star Nick Jonas, she is all set to make her digital debut with The White Tiger, co-starring Rajkummar Rao.

