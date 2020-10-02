Chris Hemsworth’s action-packed film Extraction was released on Netflix earlier this year. The film is now touted to be the most-watched movie of all time on the streaming platform. The Australian actor took to Instagram on Friday to thank his fans for their support.

Chris, who played the role of mercenary Tyler Rake in Netflix’s Extraction, has been nominated for Two E! People’s Choice Awards. He has been nominated in two categories: Male Movie Star of 2020 and Action Movie Star of 2020.

Following this, the 37-year-old actor shared a video on Instagram thanking his fans around the world for supporting him. He also urged his fans to vote for him. In the video, he said, “Myself and Extraction got a number of nominations. So thank you so much for the support for this film… I have to say the People’s Choice Awards are the most special for me, as they’re the vote of the fans, the vote of the people; it’s your voice.”

Chris Hemsworth also added, “We would all be unemployed without you – so thank you, thank you, thank you!” Well, that’s so sweet of him, isn’t it?

Watch the video here:

The annual awards show will broadcast live from California on November 15. Netflix’s film Extraction beat the Sandra Bullock starrer post-apocalyptic thriller Birdbox, which was released in 2018, on the popular streaming service. As reported by CNet, Chris Hemsworth starrer action film was viewed by 99 million Netflix accounts, within the first month of the release.

Interestingly, the film also beats the critically-acclaimed fantasy series The Witcher, which is based on popular book series and video game. The series stars Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Joey Batey and MyAnna Buring in important roles.

Talking about Chris Hemsworth’s upcoming films, the actor has reportedly signed a four-movie deal with Netflix. This deal could inject millions of dollars into the Australian entertainment industry. He is also negotiating a deal for three other films to also be filmed in Australia, reports The Sunday Telegraph.

What do you think about Chris Hemsworth’s film Extraction? Let us know in the comments.

