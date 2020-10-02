SAVAGE X FENTY Vol. 2 Trailer: Rihanna Stuns Her Racy Attire; Bella Hadid, Cara Delevingne & Paris Hilton Join In





If there’s anything more popular than Rihanna it is her entire makeup and lingerie collection. The 32-year-old recently revealed her new skincare range which is BOMB and has got an amazing response from all across the world. Guess what’s back? Well, SAVAGE X FENTY volume 2 trailer is here and we are hell excited for the same.

‘Empowered women empower women,’ this goes really well in the Diamonds singer’s case. Rihanna just doesn’t speak but ACT and that’s what makes her stand out of the crowd.

A while ago, the Umbrella singer made a huge announcement on her Instagram account and told her fans about the new SAVAGE X FENTY collection. Ever since the announcement, Rihanna has been teasing pictures and videos of the same and the collection looks BOMBSHELL.

The official Instagram handle of Savage X Fenty shared a few pictures and videos from the event which will be releasing on Amazon Prime Video today.

That pride on Rihanna‘s face is the result of her sheer hard work and brilliance!

The trailer features Normani, Cara Delevingne, Bella Hadid, Christian Combs and Big Sean while inviting Laura Harrier, Paris Hilton, Demi Moore, Willow Smith, Lizzo, Rico Nasty and many more dazzling in their never before seen avatar.

As long as the performance line up is considered, we will see Rosalía, Bad Bunny, Miguel, Mustard, Roddy Ricch, Ella Mai perform throughout the show.

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly waiting for Rihanna’s new album and talking about the same with The Associated Press the Umbrella singer said, “What do I feel personally? What do I want to put out, and as an artist, how do I want to play it with my art? How do I want to interpret that?”

Rihanna continued, “How do I want to reimagine it because it’s been so structured before?”

She further added, “You do pop, you did this genre, you do that, you do radio, but now it’s just like, what makes me happy? I just want to have fun with music. Everything is so heavy. The world that we live in is a lot. It’s overwhelming every single day. And with the music, I’m using that as my outlet.”

Well, we can’t wait for both. SAVAGE X FENTY and Rihanna’s new music album. GIVE US BOTH SOON!

