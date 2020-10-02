No Time To Die Title Video OUT! Ever So Mysterious Billie Eilish Meets Ever So Dashing Daniel Craig & It’s PERFECT!

Billie Eilish is undoubtedly one of the most talented musicians in the world right now. The Bad Guy singer is just 18-year-old and already holds a great Grammy, MTV VMA and People’s Choice award record. She just released her new song ‘No Time To Die’ which is Daniel Craig’s last James Bond film.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Billie wrote, “No Time To Die” video out now. We shot this in February and it’s finally out 🤍 love bond and still so honored to be a part of it, thank you @007”

That’s one STUNNING video!

The lyrics will literally give you chills in the spine:

“Was I stupid to love you? Was I reckless to help? Was it obvious to everybody else? You were never on my side/ Fool me once, fool me twice/ Are you death or paradise?/ Now you’ll never see me cry/ There’s just no time to die”

That speaks betrayal in VOLUME. Isn’t it?

Meanwhile, Billie is also releasing her documentary based on her life which will be releasing on Apple TV as well as theatres in February 2021.

The Bad Guy singer is also strongly campaigning for Presidential Elections 2020 and has been very vocal about the same. “You don’t need me to tell you things are a mess — Donald Trump is destroying our country and everything we care about. We need leaders who will solve problems like climate change and COVID — not deny them. Leaders who will fight against systemic racism and inequality,” Billie said.

She further added, “And that starts by voting for someone who understands how much is at stake; someone who is building a team that shares our values. It starts with voting against Donald Trump and for Joe Biden. Silence is not an option and we cannot sit this one out. We all have to vote like our lives and the world depends on it — because they do. The only way to be certain of our future is to make it ourselves. Please register; please vote.”

Watch the video here:

Share your thoughts on Billie Eilish’s ‘No Time To Die’ music video starring Daniel Craig one last time in the comments section below.

