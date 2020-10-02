US President Donald Trump and First Lady Of The United States, Melania Trump have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. With the news of the Trump testing COVID-19 positive making headlines, netizens have already stormed social media.

The news of Trump and his wife testing positive comes in just a couple of hours after it was confirmed that the president’s advisor, Hope Hicks, has contracted the virus. The Former White House Communications Director travelled with Trump to his campaign rally in Minnesota on Wednesday.

US President Donald Trump took to Twitter a while ago and announced the news that he and Melania Trump had contracted COVID-19. He tweeted, “Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Melania Trump too took to Twitter and shared the news. She wrote, “As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together.”

As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2020

With this news making headlines, netizens are having a field day making and sharing memes related to it. One Twitter user wrote, “I’m not one to listen to Simpson’s but umm” Another wrote, “HOW THE RONA IN TRUMP HITTIN IT #trumphascovid” A third added, “Lord, if you done did it for Herman Caine, you can do it for Donald Tramp #TrumpHasCovid

Another user tweeted, “I seriously think @realDonaldTrump was infected w/ #COVID19 when he went to #Debate2020 and they r just saying it now. Recall @FLOTUS was only one with a mask! #TrumpHasCovid #trumphascovid19 #TrumpIsARacist #Trump #democracy #Karma #Trending #Biden2020 #MelaniaTapes #VoteHimOut” Another Twitterati wrote, “Is he trying to postpone the election??! #TrumpHasCovid”

According to The New York Times database, over 7.3 million people in the United States tested positive for COVID-19. More than 200,000 (two lakh) people have died because of it.

We wish Donald Trump and Melania Trump a speedy recovery.

