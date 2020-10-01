Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber’s DREAMY Wedding Video Will Make You Want To Be That ‘One Less Lonely Girl’, WATCH

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin had a dreamy wedding ceremony. The couple initially began dating in 2015. It was a brief relationship, after which the Sorry singer was back with long-time girlfriend Selena Gomez. Albeit, fans were elated when they learnt about Justin and Hailey’s reconciliation in May 2018. And within a year, the couple got engaged and tied the knot.

It was back in July when news of Bieber and Baldwin got engaged surfaced. The couple confirmed the news via social media, and fans couldn’t keep calm. Some even believed that the couple had already tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. But given their massive fan base and recognition, the ceremony was a grand affair. Not to miss, it was a starry one too!

Justin Bieber finally fulfilled the wishes of his fans when he shared the official video of their wedding. Titled ‘Officially Mr. & Mrs. Bieber,’ the video features pre-wedding to post-ceremony glimpses. From manager Scooter Braun to Hailey Baldwin’s BFFs Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner – everybody could be seen cheering for the couple.

The highlight for us remains the moment when Justin Bieber’s baby brother says Hailey Baldwin is the perfect match for him. When asked why he mentioned that she’s beautiful. Furthermore, we hear from the Yummy singer’s close friends to how proud they were. They also could be heard mentioning how Hailey came into his life and changed him completely.

Hailey looked like a pure goddess in white. Her gown was strapless and lacy. It had a long veil. With minimal makeup including all the nude, warm tones and loads of highlighter, we weren’t shocked when Justin’s eyes were popped out when he saw his to-be wife walk the aisle. Justin took showcased his classy side in the top-notch tuxedo.

Check out Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber’s dreamy wedding video below:

Justin and Hailey celebrated their 1 year wedding anniversary yesterday. Their vacation pictures or their photoshoots are the ultimate treats to look forward to. We wish the couple a lifetime of happiness!

