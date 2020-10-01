Netflix is all set to release its new thriller, Rebecca starring Lily James. Even though the thriller is all about secrets coming to light, looks like in real life, the actress believes in keeping her personal life a secret. After her spotting with Chris Evans fans really want to know it all about their brewing romance. But both of them have decided to keep mum about their alleged affair.

Some sources had revealed that these two have been dating even before the lockdown due to COVID-19 began. And fans only started to believe this after Lily and Chris were spotted for the second time in London. But, here is some revelation that the actress has made which we think you guys should read.

According to reports in E! News, Lily James wouldn’t confirm nor deny her relationship with Chris Evans. But, she did share that her outlook on love has changed from her younger days. When asked for the advice, she would give her past self; Lily told the outlet, “Don’t be obsessed by boys! Hang out with your girl mates.”

Well, Lily may no longer be boy crazy, but fans are still wondering if she’s crazy about Chris. The gorgeous couple was spotted having ice cream in the park in July of 2020. Days later, however, Chris gave an interview with Sunday TODAY that suggested he’s enjoying some solo time. “Yeah, it’s just Dodger and me,” revealed Captain America. “You know, it’s tricky because I’m a—it’s such a stupid thing—but I consider myself an introvert! I am.”

As for Lily James, she is focused on the next phase of her career. The actress will co-produce The Pursuit of Love, which she will also star in. “Making a film is such a crazy experience, and suddenly it’s done, and you have no control over it,” she explained to the portal. “I think that’s why I maybe want to direct and produce because I’d like to be more involved.”

Well, as for now, fans have to wait a little longer for the love confirmation from Lily and Chris. But what do you think about this cute couple?

Must Read: WWE: Roman Reigns Is ON For A Fight With CM Punk!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube