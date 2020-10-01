Kris Jenner & Kourtney Kardashian Deny S*xual Harassment Claims Of Ex-Bodyguard, Deets Inside

Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian are in a legal soup. The reality stars’ former bodyguard filed a lawsuit against them claiming s*xual harassment, hostile work environment, racial discrimination and gender discrimination. The mother-daughter duo has now denied the s*xual harassment claims. Read on to know more about it.

In the lawsuit filed on September 19 by former bodyguard Marc McWilliams, claims he was subjected to ‘pattern of unwanted and unwelcome s*xual advances and otherwise harassing misconduct’ from Jenner. Kourtney Kardashian is listed as a defendant in the filing. The suit further claims claimed that both defendants (Kris and Kourtney) ‘refused to take action’ to stop the alleged attacks. and engaged in “retaliation

Now, Jenner and Kardashian’s attorney, Marty Singer, has spoken about it. In a statement to HollywoodLife, he said, “Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian vehemently deny the completely false claims made by former security guard Marc McWilliams. His absurd allegations are clearly fabricated and are contrary to easily confirmed facts.”

The attorney further added, “Kris Jenner never acted inappropriately toward him. The security company stopped assigning McWilliams to work there after the guard was repeatedly caught sleeping in his car on the job. Significantly, McWilliams never made any complaints to his employer about Kris until contriving this ludicrous claim a year later.”

Talking about Kourtney Kardashian being named in the lawsuit Singer told the portal, “Although Kourtney is named in the suit, she is not accused of doing anything improper, nor did she do so. When Kris and Kourtney defeat this frivolous lawsuit, they intend to immediately sue McWilliams and his attorneys for malicious prosecution.”

As per the lawsuit filed by Marc McWilliams last month, he began working for Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian around February 2017. In the filing, he alleged that by around May he became subjected to ‘unwanted and unwelcome s*xual advances and otherwise harassing misconduct.’ These allegations included comments directed at his physical appearance, his s*xual activities, comments suggesting that he engage in a romantic and s*xual relationship, and more. He also claimed that he was a victim to ‘derogatory comments concerning [his] sex/gender’.

The former employee added that he complained to his supervisors. . McWilliams elaborated about this alleged ‘physical contact’ and accused Jenner of massaging his neck, shoulders, back and arms and resting her hand on his thigh and groins. He also accused Kris Jenner of touching his ‘rear-end’ without his consent.

McWilliams also claimed that he was suspended from working for Kris Jenner in September 2018. Post that he worked with just Kourtney Kardashian until February 2019 with a ‘punitive reduction’ in his hourly rate, wages and work shifts. He also mentioned that he filed a claim with the Department of Fair Employment and Housing in September 2019, but the DFEH notified him that his case was closed.

