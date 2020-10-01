Having a net worth of nearly $900 million, social media queen Kylie Jenner is well known for living an extravagant lifestyle. Her daughter Stormi Webster is no stranger to it either and she is enjoying most of it. The two-year-old daughter on Wednesday took it to a next level as she showed off her extremely expensive accessory for her first day of homeschooling.

The make-up mogul is joining the trend of homeschooling and shared an adorable snap of her daughter, Stormi, on Instagram with the caption “First day of home schoooool.” She also shared a video of her, where the-year-old was seen excitedly jumping up and down singing “the first day of school!”

Interestingly, what caught the internet’s attention was the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s daughter sporting a $12,000 Hermes bag for her first day of school. The toddler was proudly rocking the pink textured Hermes bag, which featured gold hardware.

Stormi then completed her look with Air Jordans and a black dress. She was also seen wearing delicate diamond earrings.

Take a look at the video shared by Kylie Jenner below:

However, this is not the first time Stormi has received an expensive bag from her mother. The little munchkin has a wide variety of luxury bags even at such a young age. Her aunt Khloe Kardashian, earlier this year, had gifted her with a customized Louis Vuitton Weekender bag, which features characters from her favourite movie – Trolls. The bag also has her name Stormi – emblazoned on the bag, which is priced at $2000, reports DailyMail.

Back in July, Stormi also received a Louis Vuitton nano Speedy bag from mum Kylie. The bag is said to be worth $1,180.

Stormi Webster is the daughter of Kylie and her on-off partner, 29-year-old rapper Travis Scott. The couple is believed to have broken up last year. However, they were spotted together multiple times since then sparking speculations of reconciliation.

