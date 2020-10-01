It was only recently that Chrissy Teigen and John Legend had announced their third pregnancy. Everyone, including the couple, were so happy and on cloud 9 after this. In fact, the unique way with which they announced their pregnancy also won many hearts. The happiness could be seen on their faces and the model made sure to keep their fans updated about her health.

A few days back, Chrissy took to her social media to announce that she has been hospitalised after experiencing some bleeding. Everyone was concerned about her and started praying for her speedy recovery. But, it looks like God had some other plans for the couple.

Our heart breaks as we tell you that Chrissy Teigen has suffered a miscarriage. She announced the same on her Twitter handle. Her emotional post will surely bring tears in your eyes. She wrote, “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

Chrissy Teigen continued, “We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever,” her statement continued. “To our Jack—I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.

We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But every day can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.”

Check out her post below:

This picture of Chrissy Teigen is really heart-breaking and devastating. We hope that the couple is able to overcome this loss.

