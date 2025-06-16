The previous week on Days of our Lives saw John being laid to rest as the town mourned him and honored his memories. There were tears, there was laughter and the air was full of nostalgia as everyone came to pay respects. Bo even defied doctor’s orders to come to the service of his closest friend.

From the aftermath of John’s death to reminiscing on happy memories, the fans are about to witness a whirlpool of emotions. Here’s what the fans can expect from the June 16, 2025, episode of Days of our Lives when they sit and tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama based around Salem.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: June 16, 2025

The first episode of the week features Steve reminiscing with his family and friends. This is a special moment in honor of actor Stephen Nichols’ 40th anniversary. The walk down memory lane is about to hit hard especially with the recent death of John who was a key member of Steve’s journey.

The latter is surrounded by his family and friends as they honor the actor who has played the role for decades. Be it romance, dangerous missions, emotional sacrifices and more, the character has faced it all. How will this celebration go? And will it lead Steve down a path of absolute gratitude?

Meanwhile, Stephanie reassures an anxious Alex. What is he so worried about? Is this about Xander? Or maybe even Philip’s health? Or is it the missing manuscript written by Stephanie? Is he scared that this means all of her hard work will go down the drain? Will she be able to comfort him?

On the other hand, Jennifer surprises Jack. Amidst all the emotional and heavy moments due to John’s death and Abigail’s mourning that never seems to leave Jack, it’s time for a moment of reprieve. What surprise does Jennifer have planned for Jack now? Will it manage to lift his spirits or not?

And lastly, Philip catches Xander in his hospital room. The last couple of days have been hard for both of them. Xander beat Philip up, leaving him so critical that he had to be hospitalized and didn’t regain consciousness until recently. The forged letter truth also fractured his marriage with Sarah.

To add to it, Xander was also arrested and now he is in a tiff with his wife over their daughter Victoria. Despite their decision for a visitation plan, is this the calm before a massive storm? And now, Xander is visiting Philip.

A clip shows him grabbing a pillow. Does he plan to kill Philip off by using the pillow? To make things more dramatic, it’s at that moment, Philip wakes up and catches Xander in his hospital room. How will he react to this?

